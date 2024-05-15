Rishi Sunak’s claim that he can be trusted ahead of the general election has been torn to shreds by Peter Stefanovic, who says he deliberately omitted Brexit from the list of things battering the UK economy.

The prime minister made a speech to the Policy Exchange think tank on Monday as he moved to portray himself as the best person to lead the UK through a period of great danger and great opportunity.

He said he remained “confident” that his party could win the general election as it was “the only party really talking about the future” and offering “bold ideas and a clear plan” rather than “lofty platitudes”.

Sunak also said the Conservatives have been forced to confront significant economic headwinds such as the financial crash, a global pandemic and ‘global forces’, but failed to reference the UK’s divorce from the single market.

Responding to the clip, Stefanovic said it’s “not the first time the prime minister has sought to take us all for fools by deliberately avoiding Brexit when listing the things that have and continue to batter the UK economy”.

Watch his excellent intervention below:

At Mondays press conference Rishi Sunak told the public “You can trust me”



He then deliberately omitted Brexit from his list of things battering the UK economy – it was rank dishonesty & every journalist present allowed him to get away with it



IT THAT OUTRAGES YOU RT THIS pic.twitter.com/eXQdD1Q7XB — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) May 14, 2024

