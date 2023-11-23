James Cleverly has apologised for using “unparliamentary language” after calling a Labour MP “shit”, a source close to the Home Secretary said.

Mr Cleverly has been under pressure to say sorry following claims he called Alex Cunningham’s Stockton North constituency a “shithole”.

But a source close to Mr Cleverly said his off-the-cuff remark in the Commons had been directed towards the MP, rather than his constituency.

“James made a comment. He called Alex Cunningham a shit MP. He apologises for unparliamentary language,” the source said.

“As was made clear yesterday, he would never criticise Stockton. He’s campaigned in Stockton and is clear that it is a great place.”

Related: Senior Tory joins Labour calls for Home Secretary to apologise for derogatory remark