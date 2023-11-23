A Tory mayor has demanded an apology from Home Secretary James Cleverly over claims he described Stockton as a “shithole”.

Mr Cleverly denies making the remark, but Tees Valley mayor Lord Ben Houchen said it was “clear” he should say sorry for “dragging Stockton’s name through the mud”.

He condemned “childish and unprofessional language used by Westminster politicians who should know better”.

It is clear to me that the Home Secretary, James Cleverley, should apologise for dragging Stockton’s name through the mud. pic.twitter.com/3I55wRGJ25 — Ben Houchen (@BenHouchen) November 23, 2023

Labour MP Alex Cunningham alleged the comment was made about his Stockton North constituency during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.

Mr Cleverly’s spokesman said: “He did not say that, and would not. He’s disappointed people would accuse him of doing so.”

But Lord Houchen said: “I’m not interested in excuses and I will always put our area above party politics and it is clear to me that the Home Secretary should apologise for dragging Stockton’s name through the mud.

“Having made huge progress in recent years with major investment, thousands of jobs and Teesside forging a brighter future in the industries of the future including a new era of steelmaking, this type of language only furthers the outdated and inaccurate stereotypes we’ve battled for years.

“We’re a wonderful place and a passionate and proud community, and people across the world are looking at the exciting future that is emerging before us – but childish and unprofessional language used by Westminster politicians, who should know better, does nothing to help our plans for progress.”

Related: Tory right-wing call on PM to ‘take back control of taking back control’ as net migration soars