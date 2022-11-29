An LBC caller has argued that Sir Keir Starmer is right to rule out a soft Brexit.

The Labour leader and former shadow Brexit minister has been resolute in his new commitment to keep Britain out of all EU mechanisms.

He recently vowed not to cross the “red line” of bringing back freedom of movement with the EU as he accused allies of Rishi Sunak of wanting to renegotiate Brexit.

The Labour leader was ruling out a Swiss-style deal with Brussels that would allow access to the single market after a report suggested the Government was considering the move.

His warning that “ripping up the Brexit deal would lead to years more wrangling and arguing” appeared to be an attempt to outflank the Conservatives on Brexit.

Phoning in to James O’Brien’s LBC show, one caller said Starmer is “playing a blinder” on the matter because it “prevents another Brexit election.”

Listen to his comments below:

‘He’s playing a blinder!’



As the Labour leader rules out freedom of movement between Britain and the EU, this caller tells James that Keir Starmer is 'doing what he has to do’ to prevent another ‘Brexit election’. @mrjamesob pic.twitter.com/S2lUKnWDBL — LBC (@LBC) November 28, 2022

