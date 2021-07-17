Health Secretary Sajid Javid has tested positive for Covid-19, despite receiving both of his vaccination doses.
In a video message on his Twitter feed, Javid said that his symptoms were “very mild” – and said he was isolating at home with his family.
His initial positive test came via a rapid-return lateral flow test, and he is now awaiting confirmation from a PCR test.
This morning I tested positive for Covid. I’m waiting for my PCR result, but thankfully I have had my jabs and symptoms are mild.— Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) July 17, 2021
Please make sure you come forward for your vaccine if you haven’t already. pic.twitter.com/NJYMg2VGzT
Javid, 51, said: “This morning I tested positive for Covid. I’m waiting for my PCR result, but thankfully I have had my jabs and symptoms are mild.
“Please make sure you come forward for your vaccine if you haven’t already.”
The former chancellor replaced Matt Hancock as health secretary last month. Hancock resigned the day after photographs of him kissing advisor Gina Coladangelo were published by The Sun newspaper.
