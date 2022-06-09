It’s safe to say Boris Johnson isn’t having a good week.

Just when he thought the humiliation couldn’t get any worse, the prime minister has found himself being trolled by Domino’s Pizza. Ouch.

The onslaught began when top Tory minister Penny Mordaunt penned an article for the Telegraph, calling on her party to unite behind Johnson to deliver victory “through growth and Brexit”.

And the pizza practitioners at Domino’s HQ quickly sniffed an opportunity.

Responding to a Twitter user who clapped back at Mordaunt that he “wouldn’t trust you lot to deliver a pizza for Domino’s”, the chain replied: “To confirm. Neither would we.”

To confirm. Neither would we. — Domino's Pizza UK (@Dominos_UK) June 8, 2022

The top trolling quickly went viral, earning plaudits across social media. Here are some of reactions.

We like a Pizza with a sense of relevance #kudos @domino_uk https://t.co/TEXFVRpBu6 — Deborah Meaden 🇺🇦 (@DeborahMeaden) June 9, 2022

Tories currently being trolled by Domino's pizza pic.twitter.com/2zxG4LURCK — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 8, 2022

“Kids! It’s Dominos this weekend! And you can have the weird hotdog crust thing!” — Royston (@Voodoo_Roy) June 8, 2022

Might just treat the boys to pizza on basis of that pic.twitter.com/c2WG6Fj4qu — KT T Not drawing a line 💚 🇪🇺 (@thepetitioner) June 8, 2022

Nice work, guys.

