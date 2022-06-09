It’s safe to say Boris Johnson isn’t having a good week.
Just when he thought the humiliation couldn’t get any worse, the prime minister has found himself being trolled by Domino’s Pizza. Ouch.
The onslaught began when top Tory minister Penny Mordaunt penned an article for the Telegraph, calling on her party to unite behind Johnson to deliver victory “through growth and Brexit”.
And the pizza practitioners at Domino’s HQ quickly sniffed an opportunity.
Responding to a Twitter user who clapped back at Mordaunt that he “wouldn’t trust you lot to deliver a pizza for Domino’s”, the chain replied: “To confirm. Neither would we.”
The top trolling quickly went viral, earning plaudits across social media. Here are some of reactions.
Nice work, guys.
