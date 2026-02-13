Around half of Brits would not date someone if they were a supporter of Nigel Farage, polling has found.

If you’re looking for love or romance this Valentine’s weekend, it’s probably a good idea to avoid the political chat – especially if you’re a Farage supporter.

According to Ipsos, 49% of Brits said they would definitely or probably not date someone who supported the Reform UK leader.

Meanwhile, almost 6 in 10 (59%) said the same about Trump supporters.

On the flip side, Ed Davey and Zack Polanski were the politicians least likely to be a dating turn off, with just 27% and 30% of adults respectively saying they would swerve clear of one of their supporters.

This isn’t the first time Reform have been deemed a romance killer. Polling from last year, found that the right-wing party was the biggest political ‘ick’ among British singles.

Almost three-quarters (72%) of respondents said they’d be “put off” if they found out a match on a dating app was a Reform supporter.

This meant Reform ranked higher than smoking (22%), poor hygiene (17%), bad manners (12%), or even living with parents (10%) when it came to dating red flags.