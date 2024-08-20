Richard Tice found himself on the receiving end of a first-class putdown after he whined about energy bills going up on X.

The average household energy bill is set to rise by 9 per cent in October when the latest change to the price cap takes effect, according to experts.

Energy consultancy Cornwall Insight said it expects the typical household’s energy bill to rise to £1,714 a year, up from £1,568 currently, on October 1.

This is less than its previous prediction in June, when it estimated that the cap would rise by 9.9 per cent to £1,723.

But the group said there is also likely to be a further “modest” increase in January 2025, with more rises possible early in the new year due to “recent tensions in the Russia-Ukraine war”.

Craig Lowrey, principal consultant at Cornwall Insight, said the lingering impact of the energy crisis has left a market that is still highly volatile and quick to react to any bad news on the supply front.

He added that, despite this, there is no expectation that there will be a return to the extreme prices of recent years.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice took the opportunity to take a swipe at Labour for “misleading” voters about energy prices, pointing out that Sir Keir Starmer’s party had promised bills would fall thanks to more renewables.

Thankfully Marina Purkiss was on hand to note that the election was six weeks ago – and that he really ought to grow up:

No, Richard



You’re misleading people by expecting Labour to have delivered renewables and their cost savings in 6 weeks



Grow up. — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) August 19, 2024

