Shocking footage from a documentary has shown a factory worker testing ‘up to 10,000 vapes a day’ in a Chinese vape factory.

Not all jobs are created equally, some have long hours, some are mind-numbing while others require an obscene amount of huffing and puffing.

It has likely never crossed most people’s minds, but someone has to make sure the millions of e-cigarettes sold around the world each year work upon purchase.

For one particular factory in China, this role falls heavy upon the shoulders of just a select few.

The shocking discover was made in a YouTube video by Machina who visited a vape factory in Baoan, Shenzhen, in China where he claims the area produces 80 per cent of the world’s vapes.

The channel explored the production process as well as the materials that go into the products and many other technical aspects.

However, it was from a scene, half way through the video, that has broken the internet.

The attention of the video turns to one man, dressed in pink and clutching a stack of vapes in each hand as he takes a puff on every last one.

The presenter ponders why he is testing each one, suggesting it could be for taste or quality and then proceeds to ask the worker how many he tests in one day.

The worker explained that a typical day would see him have a puff on 8,000 to 10,000 vapes per day, but at peak times can exceed 10,000.

Through the revelation that a man in China has had a drag off their vapes before even unpackaging, many people have been left unsettled.

The clip was shared to reddit where many people expressed their interest and horror.

One user said: “Disposable Worker at a vape factory tests up to 10,000 vapes a day”

Meanwhile one person joked: “Do you also smoke after work?

“Yeah, otherwise I get too much blood in my nicotine system”

Another user said: “Makes sense why I get 5999 instead of 6000 puffs.”

While one person saw the more serious side and stated: “That’s a human being. They have one shot at life. This is their existence. That is horrifying.”

The general consensus says that a disposable vape has about 600 puffs in it while a 10ml nicotine vape has more like 3000 puffs.

This means that the worker could be consuming somewhere between 16 disposable vapes per day or three 10ml nicotine vapes per day, the equivalent of a daily dose of around 30ml of nicotine.

After all that you could forgive the man for going home and not touching a vape, however, upon being asked what he does when he gets home the worker replied that he enjoys a puff on his own vape too.

You know what they say, do what you love and you’ll never work a day…

Related: Tech tycoon’s co-defendant dies after being hit by car