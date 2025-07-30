The Green Party has slammed Reform UK for taking “big oil” donations after one of its mayors was accused of serving fossil fuel interests.

Nigel Farage’s newly elected Greater Lincolnshire mayor, Andrea Jenkyns, openly denied believing in climate change during an interview on Times Radio.

Jenkyns, who lost her Conservative seat in the 2024 general election before joining Reform, was asked how the party would fund its ambitious £50 billion-a-year spending plans – including raising the personal tax allowance to £20,000 and scrapping the two-child benefit cap.

Jenkyns replied that Reform would “completely stop net zero,” claiming that scrapping net zero subsidies would save “a massive amount” of money.

When asked if she believes in climate change, Jenkyns sidestepped initially, arguing: “I’ve said for a long time that we need to ditch net zero and actually focus on economic growth. A million per cent.”

She said: “Do I believe climate change exists? No.”

Pressed further with: “So you’re not a believer in climate, you know, despite rising global temperatures, melting glaciers, rising sea levels, despite all that evidence?”, Jenkyns responded: “It depends what evidence you look at.”

The mayor added Net Zero is a “money making racket”.

I think it’s a money making racket where certain businesses and individuals are making money out of it.”

Responding, Green Party co-leader Adrian Ramsay MP said: “If Reform ever had a mask, it has now well and truly slipped. Her comments suggest she hasn’t got the slightest grasp of climate science, but it’s worse than that.

“Let’s not forget Reform is bankrolled by fossil fuel interests, climate deniers, and major polluters, taking in £2.3 million since the 2019 election.

“Reform are showing themselves to be the political voice of the vested interests of big oil and corporate profit.”

Read more about Nigel Farage and Reform UK here.