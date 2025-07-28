The Green Party has renewed calls for proportional representation after 16 and 17-year-olds were given the right to vote at future general elections.

Keir Starmer announced the change last week, marking the first time the voting age has been lowered since 1969, when 18-year-olds were given the vote.

Despite welcoming the new rights for young Brits, the Greens have urged Keir Starmer to make “every vote count” by overhauling Westminster.

This includes proportional representation and abolishing the House of Lords.

Green Party MP Ellie Chowns said: “On this one, Labour have got it right. Giving 16- and 17-year-olds the vote is a long-overdue step towards a stronger, more inclusive democracy.

“Young people have powerful voices and a vital stake in decisions about their future — it’s only right that they have a say at the ballot box.

“But if Labour are serious about renewing our democracy, this must be just the beginning. We need to go further – that means scrapping the undemocratic House of Lords, and finally delivering proportional representation so that every vote counts.”

After announcing the move, deputy prime minister Angela Rayner said: “For too long public trust in our democracy has been damaged and faith in our institutions has been allowed to decline.

“We are taking action to break down barriers to participation that will ensure more people have the opportunity to engage in UK democracy, supporting our Plan for Change, and delivering on our manifesto commitment to give sixteen year olds the right to vote.

“We cannot take our democracy for granted, and by protecting our elections from abuse and boosting participation we will strengthen the foundations of our society for the future.”

Democracy minister Rushanara Ali said: “We are modernising our democracy, so that it is fit for the 21st century.

“By delivering our manifesto commitment to extend the vote to 16 and 17 year olds, we are taking a generational step forward in restoring public trust and boosting engagement in UK democracy, supporting our Plan for Change.

“By reinforcing safeguards against foreign interference, we will strengthen our democratic institutions and protect them for future generations.”