The Labour Party is on track to lose Bristol Central as a Green surge puts the seat of shadow culture secretary Thangam Debbonaire at risk.

According to the latest Electoral Calculus projections, there is expected to be an 18-point swing to the Green Party at the next election, which is expected to be held in the autumn.

🚨 NEW: @ElectCalculus predicts the Greens will GAIN Bristol Central from Thangam Debbonaire (LAB).



🟩 GRN 40% (+14)

🟥 LAB 39% (-21)

🟦 CON 7% (-6)

🟧 LD 6% (+6)

🟪 REF 6% (+5)



Green GAIN from Labour (18% swing to Green) pic.twitter.com/835Nd8SiIp — Stats for Lefties 🇵🇸🏳️‍⚧️ (@LeftieStats) January 5, 2024

Co-leader of the Green Party, Carla Denyer, has announced her intentions to run, and judging by the most recent polling, she is attracting a fair amount of support.

Denyer’s bid to take the seat will be bolstered by the fact that 12 of the 14 city councillors in Bristol Central represent the Green Party, and it could be an area where apathy towards Sir Keir Starmer has started to set in.

Discussing the issue in an interview with The London Economic last year, Zack Polanski shared his thoughts on why that may be.

