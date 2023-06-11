Grant Shapps appeared to forget whether he voted to leave or remain in the 2016 Brexit referendum as he did the media rounds on Sunday morning.

The energy secretary, scratching his head to recall how he cast his vote just seven years ago, backtracked on assertions that he had previously backed Remain in the election during Sky News’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme this morning.

He said: “I happened to vote for Brexit as it happens, but I actually do think it’s working in favour for this country.”

But Twitter users were quick to point out that this flew in the face of what he said before and after the 2016 referendum.

Hey @grantshapps,



Why are you lying about how you voted in the 2016 Brexit referendum?

(Or was that not "Grant Shapps"?)

#Ridge pic.twitter.com/UUfYlxsFZM — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) June 11, 2023

Speaking before the country voted, Shapps told Sky News: “In the end I have come to the conclusion that because of concerns about the uncertainty of leaving, what it would mean for business, I will vote for Remain.”

Writing for the Brexit Central website six months after the referendum, Shapps said: “At the back of my mind as I voted to Remain on 23rd June, was the thought that divorce can be one of the most stressful things in life.

“I knew the pain of an EU divorce was never going to be comfortable. While the decision was a hugely difficult one, my view was that the short-term uncertainty of a member state leaving the EU would be bad for business.”

He even tweeted in 2018 about how he had voted for Remain two years previously.

Oh dear!

It’s simple…



Grant Shapps voted to leave



Sebastian Fox voted to remain https://t.co/HAE1oZuRZU — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) June 11, 2023

Related: Dawn Butler opens up about the time she was thrown out of the House for calling Boris Johnson a liar