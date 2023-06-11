Dawn Butler has opened up about the time she was thrown out of the House of Commons for calling Boris Johnson a liar.

In a passionate speech, Butler – the Labour MP for Brent – called the former prime minister out for telling half-truths about the UK’s battle against Covid-19.

But she was asked to leave by the deputy speaker after she refused to retract her accusation and correct the record.

Butler said: “At the end of the day, the prime minister has lied to this house time and time again. It’s funny that in this place we get in trouble for calling out the lies, rather than the person lying.”

Johnson has since been forced to resign over following an investigation into whether he misled Parliament over partygate.

Speaking to Byline TV, Butler said: “As a backbencher, if I can’t call it out and say it as it is then who is going to do it?”

