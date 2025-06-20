Labour MP Vicky Foxcroft has resigned as a government whip over her party’s plans to cut disability benefits.

In a letter announcing her resignation on Thursday evening, Foxcroft said cutting personal independence payments (PIP) and universal credit should “not be part of the solution” to addressing the “ever-increasing welfare bill.”

The Lewisham North MP said in her letter to the prime minister that it had been an “honour to serve as one of your whips,” but went on to explain why she felt she was unable to carry on in government.

She wrote: “The last Conservative government left many in poverty and living life in fear of losing their support, not getting access to the right medical care, not having suitable housing and not being able to participate fully in society. The real and ongoing distress was palpable.

“I absolutely understand the need to address the ever-increasing welfare bill in these difficult economic times, but I have always believed this could and should be done by supporting more disabled people into work. I do not believe that cuts to personal independence payment (PIP) and the health element of Universal Credit should be part of the solution.

Foxcroft went on to say that she had “wrestled” with whether ot not she should remain in government and “fight for change from within.”

But she continued: “Sadly it is now seems that we are not going to get the changes I desperately wanted to see. I therefore tender my resignation as I know I will not be able to do the job that is required of me and whip – or indeed vote – for reforms which include cuts to disabled people’s finances.”

The MP added that she hopes “ministers will revisit these reforms so that I can continue to support the government in delivering for the people of this country.”

This week, the government published its welfare reform bill, which restricts the criteria people have to meet in order to get Pips and cuts the sickness-related element of universal credit.

It is expected that the government will face a major rebellion when the bill is voted on in two weeks’ time, with more than 100 Labour MPs having expressed concern at the plans.

The government hopes to save £5bn a year by 2030 with the measures.