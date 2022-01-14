Manchester United legend and bombastic broadcaster Gary Neville has joined the Labour Party, according to shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell.

It’s believed he may be considering running as Labour’s candidate in the Great Manchester mayoral race in 2024.

Neville is an outspoken critic of Boris Johnson, and has held the government’s feet to the fire in the past few weeks as it has been buffeted by scandal.

The Tories are alleged to have held a number of parties during Covid-19 lockdowns – including two on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral last April.

Very pleased @GNev2 has finally joined Labour. It’s something he and I have been discussing for a while. Personally think he’s more than capable of navigating (well, steaming) his way through the world of politics!

Look forward to helping. https://t.co/8lSzS4oxkk — Lucy Powell MP (@LucyMPowell) January 14, 2022

Speaking about Johnson in December, Neville said: “We’ve seen it for the last two years, the guy lacks integrity.

”He lies to us constantly. The mistruths that come out of No 10 are just constant. Not only that but he’s the worst kind of leader.

“Someone who expects his team to go under with him and come out and lie for him. His ministers and his MPs are constantly forced to do that and enough is enough.

“It’s not even about a party or a social gathering on December 18, or a secret Santa or a cheese and wine. It’s about actually having a guy at the top of our country who believes he can take us all for a ride and laugh at us.

“He does it time after time after time. This cannot be let go. Now is the time to get this guy out of No 10 and start bringing some standards back into politics.”

Gary Neville saying he's joined the Labour party and not ruling out a run for mayor of Manchester, sure. — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) January 14, 2022

According to Powell, Neville has put his money where his mouth is and officially joined the Labour Party. She tweeted: “Very pleased Gary Neville has finally joined Labour.

“It’s something he and I have been discussing for a while. Personally think he’s more than capable of navigating (well, steaming) his way through the world of politics! Look forward to helping.”

Related: Downing St apologises to Queen for partying while she mourned Philip