Footage of Nigel Farage saying he would “pick up a rifle and head for the front lines” if Theresa May fails to deliver Brexit in the fashion he wants has resurfaced as the newly-elected MP for Clacton prepares to head Stateside to support Donald Trump.

The Reform UK leader will head out for the 2024 Republican National Convention as a “show of friendly solidarity” with Trump after the former president survived an assassination attempt.

Photographs have shown the bloodied former US president defiantly pumping his fist in the air after shots were fired at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday evening.

Mr Trump, who was “safe” according to a spokesman, said on his Truth Social media platform that a bullet had “pierced” his ear before he was dragged to the ground by Secret Service agents.

One person at the rally was killed and two other spectators were critically injured, authorities said.

As Farage prepares to head to the US, footage of him threatening to ‘pick up a rifle’ has resurfaced on social media.

Addressing an audience at a £63 a head event in Southampton on Sunday, the former Ukip leader said that if Brexit was not delivered properly, “there will be widespread public anger in this country on a scale and in a way we have never seen before.”

He added: “If that happens, much as I’m enjoying myself… I enjoy my trips to the States with Trump and the White House and everything else. I’m enjoying my life.

“But if they don’t deliver this Brexit that I spent 25 years of my life working for, then I will be forced to don khaki, pick up a rifle and head for the front lines.”

Watch the clip in full below:

Related: David Lammy calls for immediate ceasefire as he meets Israeli and Palestinian leaders