Just 10 days into his new job as the MP for Clacton, and Nigel Farage is already doing his first bit of jet-setting across the pond. The Reform leader has confirmed that he will attend the Republican Convention in Milwaukee – to ‘support’ Donald Trump.

Nigel Farage flying to America to ‘support Trump’

Former President Trump, who looks likely to return to the White House later this year, survived an alleged assassination attempt on Saturday, after he was grazed by a bullet. The gunman was killed almost immediately by security officials.

Despite his narrow brush with death, Trump defiantly signaled to the crowd as he was being escorted away. He made a brief visit to hospital, and has since been discharged. Farage has now took it upon himself to travel Stateside.

Republican Convention to get underway this week

During the election campaign, the chief Brexiteer had faced questions about how much time he’d be willing to spend in the Clacton constituency. This flying visit will only serve to embolden those who question his commitment.

Nigel Farage, however, says this trip is important to ‘stand up for democracy’:

“Next week, I will be travelling to Milwaukee to the Republican Convention. I do so to support my friend, Donald Trump, as we head into the later stages of an era-defining election. He is the favourite to win – and after today’s heinous acts he will win.”

“I do so, to stand shoulder to shoulder with President Trump and the US, and to stand up for democracy. To say, loud and clear, that we can disagree vehemently – but resorting to violence is entirely unacceptable, regardless of your views.” | Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage lambasted by outgoing Reform politician

Reform returned five MPs to the House of Commons in the election, but a recent restructuring of their leadership may hint at a few cracks surfacing within the party. Zia Yusuf was brought in as party chair, and Ben Habib has been ousted as deputy leader.

Habib hasn’t taken this reshuffle lightly, though. Speaking over the weekend, he says that Nigel Farage has ‘too much control’ over the party, and claims that there is a ‘democratic deficit’ within Reform itself.

‘It may be acceptable for a start-up business founded by a star performer, but a political party should not be controlled by one man. Other parties have boards, executive committees, and elections for leadership positions.”

“Nigel’s control has allowed decisions and progress to be made rapidly. But this is not sustainable. Apart from anything else, Reform cannot make the argument for democracy, let alone champion it, with such a glaring democratic deficit.” | Ben Habib