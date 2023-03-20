Dominic Cummings is reportedly considering buying a house on an island off the coast of Northumberland to be outside the blast zone in the event of a nuclear attack on London.

According to Guido reports, Boris Johnson’s former chief advisor is considering a property on Lindisfarne – otherwise known as the Holy Island – to protect his family in the event of a nuclear war.

Cummings has a long history of sharing his thoughts on the possibility of a nuclear strike here in Blighty.

He has tweeted about the possibility of it happening on numerous occasions, most recently in relation to NATO meddling in the Russo/ Ukraine border.

And his calculations do add up.

Judging by the radius from the Bikini Atoll test, about 450 kilometres is precisely what you’d need to be safe from a direct hit on London.

Just hope the svengali likes his oysters and mead!

