Political activist Femi Oluwole says the Brexit debate is now dead in the water with a stagnating economy plunging scores of Brits into poverty.

Writing in the Independent, Oluwole said the political and media narrative projected upon Brits at the start of 2016 has been proved to be a complete fallacy.

Even the prime minister, who once told us that we will “immediately save £20 billion” upon leaving the European Union has had to concede that it is now costing us many times that amount.

Rishi Sunak has said the economy is his top priority after tackling inflation, something his Remain-backing chancellor is keen to do too.

On both sides of the political divide, Oluwole said, there is a recognition that Brexit is one of the root causes of Britain’s woes.

And closer realignment to the EU, at least economically speaking, could now be a distinct possibility.

“They know the debate is over and what they need to do next”, Oluwole said. “The real question is: will they?”

Related: Jeremy Hunt’s video explaining high inflation brutally trolled