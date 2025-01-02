Nigel Farage’s bid to win over young voters appears to have fallen at the first hurdle after he was booed and jeered at a student conference in Westminster.

The Reform UK leader appeared at PolEcon at Methodist Central Hall in London in December alongside Sir Lindsay Hoyle and Michael Gove, but things quickly took a turn for the worse.

According to reports in Private Eye, Farage was heckled with taunts from the audience, including one person who wondered whether Farage could find his Clacton constituency on a map.

Those in attendance were polled after the event finished, with just 17 per cent saying they had a better opinion of Reform than they had before hearing Farage speak.

The most popular speaker of the day was, in fact, Green MP Sian Berry, suggesting the youth are far more progressive than most of the media are letting on.

Who’d a thought it?

Reform UK like to claim that young people are flocking to them….



Read on if you really want to know what they think of Farage…



It's fucking hilarious



Via #PrivateEye pic.twitter.com/WKjXlGo7PB — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 1, 2025

