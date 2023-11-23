Nigel Farage’s feeble attempts to bat off suggestions that he might become the Tory Party leader make for pretty painful viewing.

The ex-UKIP and Brexit Party leader made his reason for being in the jungle become patently clear as he entertained suggestions of a potential future in the top seat of the Conservative Party.

Farage was a major presence at the party conference in Manchester this year, where he was in the wings for Liz Truss’s tax-cutting conference and was seen dancing with Priti Patel late into the night.

He also stated outrightly that he would be “very surprised” if he was not Conservative leader by 2026. “Very surprised”, in fact, in an interview with the Politics Home website.

Just whatever you do, don’t bring it up in front of him!

