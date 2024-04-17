Nigel Farage says he will make an announcement about his career within the next few weeks as speculation mounts over what his next move might be.

The former UKIPer, who is the honorary president of Reform UK, responded to Liz Truss’s comments that he would be welcomed within the Conservative Party by her in an interview with Good Morning Britain.

And while he dismissed jumping ship, he did say that an announcement on his future would be made within the coming weeks.

'I'm going to make a big decision about this in the next few weeks.'@edballs asks @Nigel_Farage whether he'll be joining the Conservative Party, after Liz Truss said she 'would like Nigel to join the party'. pic.twitter.com/tsn92KfBAd — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 17, 2024

Ed Balls raised the prospect of an eighth run for parliament with Farage, who has tried on numerous occasions to be elected only to come up short on election day.

Gracefully, there are a few Reform Party seats up for grabs if he decided to run under a turquoise banner.

He could choose Leeds Central and Headingley, which is currently vacant after it was revealed that the previous candidate was on the Sex Offenders Register.

Or he could plump for York Central, after he Reform UK realised that the candidate due to run there was actually dead.

So, he has options.

