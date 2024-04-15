Fake extracts of Liz Truss’s book have been doing the rounds on social media – with many people struggling to decipher whether they’re real or not.

The former prime minister – who lasted just 49 days in the post – will recount her tumultuous days in office in Ten Years to Save the West.

The book is being touted as a warning against authoritarianism and the threat from “fashionable ideas propagated by the global left”, and has already received a suitable amount of derision on X (formerly Twitter).

Among the topics discussed, the Conservative MP will write about her meeting with the Queen shortly before the monarch’s death.

Serialised extracts show that she thought “why me, why now?” when she learned the Queen had died just two days into her short-lived premiership.

The former prime minister said she went into “a state of shock” when told of Elizabeth II’s death in 2022.

Recounting her audiences with the Queen, Ms Truss said there “simply wasn’t any sense that the end would come as quickly as it did”.

She is also likely to discuss the night of her downfall when a vote on Fracking led to chaotic scenes in the House of Commons.

These fake extracts or so unhinged you would be forgiven for thinking they’re the real thing:

Liz Truss's 'why me?' reaction to the Queen's death is quite the thing, but what she then goes on to reveal is equally eyebrow raising. pic.twitter.com/uJUXlt2fD4 — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) April 14, 2024

The extracts from Ten Years to Save The West are next level. This, from the night of the catastrophic fracking vote, is something else. pic.twitter.com/sLaU7j2qYK — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) April 12, 2024

Related: Khan pledges to wipe out rough sleeping in London by 2030 if re-elected