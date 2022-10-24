Boris Johnson dramatically pulled out of the race for 10 Downing Street last night after admitting he cannot unite the warring Conservative Party.

The former prime minister said he had “reached out” to leadership rivals Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt to see if they could work together in the national interest, but it had not proved possible.

In a statement, he insisted he had secured the 100 nominations needed to get onto the ballot paper – and that if he stood there was a “very good chance” he would be back in Downing Street by the end of the week.

But several people have questioned whether that was true, with Henry Hill, the deputy editor of Conservative Home, questioning why more MPs chose not to publicly declare their support:

Deputy Editor of Conservative Home Henry Hill says he's not convinced Boris Johnson had reached the 100-supporter threshold.



The former PM said on Sunday evening he will not stand in the latest Tory leadership race: https://t.co/iPX6Df9suA



📺 Sky 501 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/aJfqbCt2xC — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 23, 2022

It also seems like a few of Johnson’s old guard got the wrong end of the stick as the battle to replace Liz Truss heated up.

Michael Fabricant said there will “NOT be a coronation” tomorrow, tweeting that Johnson “WILL go to the membership”.

There will NOT be a coronation tomorrow.👇 https://t.co/WDDCP5R1yc — Michael Fabricant 🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@Mike_Fabricant) October 23, 2022

He then hilariously threw his weight behind Penny Mordaunt with this tweet:

. 👆I backed Penny before when Boris couldn’t stand so despite my bitter disappointment in his deciding not to stand this time, I have returned to my natural ‘home’. pic.twitter.com/QBT408HjAN — Michael Fabricant 🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@Mike_Fabricant) October 23, 2022

The flip-flopping social media posts have been widely lampooned on social media.

Here’s a pick of what people had to say:

Tweeting 100 times that you support him does not mean he has 100 certified supporters 😀 — 🏳‍🌈 Frank 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@ChillaxBcn) October 23, 2022

It seems Fabricant and his wig were being counted as two nominations https://t.co/oNq7NnHZKD — Rory Cellan-Jones (@ruskin147) October 23, 2022

These aged well @Mike_Fabricant



2 whole hours.😂



I bet there's going to be hell toupee. pic.twitter.com/HCSW1PkbyY — Skew Spew Barmy Hairdo Curmudgeon Bigot and Smug (@SkewSmug) October 23, 2022

Looking at people like Fabricant, Dorries, Patel, Bone, Chope, scuttling around desperately for Boris Johnson, lying for him extravagantly already, it absolutely makes your stomach turn. Who on earth elected these disgusting vile people? What kind of politics is this? — Philip Priestley 🇪🇺🇮🇪 (@PublicPriestley) October 22, 2022

Related: Sunak to be declared PM ‘within hours’ as Johnson exits and Mordaunt flounders