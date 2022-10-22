Liz Truss resigned as Tory leader on Thursday after a chaotic 44 days in office.

She signalled the end of the shortest term by any prime minister following a botched financial statement, the loss of two of her most senior Cabinet ministers and an open revolt by Tory MPs.

Ms Truss fell 74 days short of George Canning’s 118 full days as PM – the Tory statesman died in office from ill health in 1827, and had, until Thursday, held the unwanted record of shortest serving prime minister.

During her 44 full days in No 10, she oversaw the pound plummeting, the cost of government debt soaring and poll numbers plunging before tearing up her “Trussenomics” plans.

Entries for ‘things that have lasted longer than Truss’ have flooded in on social media.

Here’s the pick of the best:

The process of electing Liz Truss to be Prime Minister was two weeks longer than the time she was Prime Minister. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) October 20, 2022

We lasted longer on Xfactor than Liz truss as Prime Minister! — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) October 20, 2022

pretty sure i’ve worn the same bra longer than liz truss lasted in power — Justine Stafford (@JustineStafford) October 20, 2022

I’ve had a chest infection that’s lasted longer than Liz Truss as Prime Minister — KWAJO- Social Housing (@KwajoHousing) October 20, 2022

‘Believe’ by Cher was number one in the UK for five days longer than Liz Truss was Prime Minister pic.twitter.com/kPmjjHyyYK — James (@DrJamesJBailey) October 20, 2022

This has been in my fridge longer than she has been Prime Minister …. pic.twitter.com/CNc9K9I4Wa — John Bishop (@JohnBishop100) October 20, 2022

Things that lasted longer than Liz Truss as Prime Minister:



– London 2012’s Olympic Torch Relay

– Last year’s Strictly Come Dancing

– Love Island this summer

– The Last Tory Leadership Election

– This lettuce ~AA pic.twitter.com/2Mb59s3XUG — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) October 20, 2022

My cousins gonnerea — Poet (@poetscorneruk) October 20, 2022

Related: ‘Damning’ partygate evidence could mean Boris is gone by Xmas if he returns as PM