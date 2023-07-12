Femi Oluwole has hit out at England’s major political parties for showing “cowardice” over Brexit.

The political campaigner said it is “disgusting” that the adverse effects being caused by Britain’s split from the European Union continue to be cloaked in mainstream political discourse.

Neither the Conservatives nor Labour and the Liberal Democrats are now prepared to talk about it, despite the latter party backing a ‘people’s vote’ in 2019.

Sir Ed Davey recently refused to say whether he wanted the UK to rejoin the EU in a feisty TV clash with Ed Balls over.

The former Labour minister and Good Morning Britain host pointed out that the Lib Dem website states they stand for “ultimately rejoining the EU”.

But he ashamedly backed away from the pledge, sniffing potential wins in Blue Wall seats.

Discussing the matter with The London Economic, Femi said it shows cowardice that no major political party can face up to the facts.

Watch the clip below:

