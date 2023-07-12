Journalists and high profile media figures are among those who have sent support to “superb broadcaster” Huw Edwards after he was named as the BBC presenter at the centre of the recent furore.

A statement from Edwards’ wife, Vicky Flind, said he is “suffering from serious mental health issues” and is receiving “in-patient hospital care” as he faces allegations over payments for sexually explicit images.

Former Downing Street press secretary Alastair Campbell recounted how he and Edwards had spoken often about depression.

He said in a tweet on Wednesday evening: “Like virtually everyone else, I know absolutely nothing about the events that have led to the statement by Huw Edwards’ wife. But I do know that he is a superb broadcaster.

“I know too that he has a long history of depression. He and I have spoken about it often, including in an interview for @MensHealthUK shortly before the Queen’s death which he covered so brilliantly.

“Precisely because he is both well known and well liked he is the perfect target for those who would undermine and indeed would like to destroy the BBC…

“The police having said no action to be taken, whatever he did or did not do is a matter for him and his family, and for the BBC.

“The obsession with this story has been a further sign of a media that has frankly become weird. But I hope – almost certainly in vain – that Huw and his family are given the privacy they need and to which they are entitled.

“And the same goes for all others involved in this story. I hope he is getting good care and wish it was available to all who struggle with their mental health.”

Jon Sopel also sent his best wishes to Edwards after earlier on Wednesday he said he did not agree that the then-anonymous presenter should come forward, saying on his The News Agents podcast: “I think that whoever the presenter is needs to work it out himself, I cannot begin to imagine the sort of pressure, the sort of anguish, turmoil that is going on in his life.”

Following the announcement that Edwards was the man involved, Sopel, the former BBC News North America editor, tweeted: “This is an awful and shocking episode, where there was no criminality, but perhaps a complicated private life.

“That doesn’t feel very private now. I hope that will give some cause to reflect. They really need to. I wish ⁦@thehuwedwards⁩ well.”

He added: “Dear @BBCRadio4 @BBCNews, Well done on handling the breaking news about @thehuwedwards and the fact that he’s now being treated in hospital – but to then straight off (the) back of that into a report on him facing fresh allegations of misconduct? That was just terrible.”

BBC World presenter John Simpson has said he feels “so sorry for everyone involved” in the matter including Edwards.

“I feel so sorry for everyone involved in this: for the Edwards family, for the complainants, and for Huw himself”, he wrote on Twitter.

“No criminal offences were committed, so it’s a purely personal tragedy for everyone involved. Let’s hope the press leave them all alone now.”

Former BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker added on Twitter: “This is an awful situation and will come as a big shock to many.

“Huw Edwards is clearly not in a good place at the moment and this must be terrible for his family.

“I just hope that whoever needs help – on all sides of this – gets the time, space and support they need to heal.”

BBC Radio 2 presenter Jeremy Vine, who said earlier on Wednesday that he felt the then-unnamed presenter “needs to come forward”, retweeted Walker’s statement.

