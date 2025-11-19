Emily Maitlis has slammed Donald Trump as ‘vile’ following his comments calling a female reporter “piggy.”

This week, footage emerged of the president telling a reporter to be “quiet, piggy” after she asked him about the Epstein files.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One following the release of the emails, Trump was asked by a journalist about his name being mentioned.

Trump claimed he had no idea what Epstein was on about when he wrote that the now-president knew about “the girls,” before saying he had a “very bad relationship” with Epstein.

As he tried to move onto another question, the reporter asked why he was opposed to the release of the Epstein files if there was nothing in there that would incriminate him.

At this point, Trump pointed at her and said: “Quiet, quiet piggy.”

The Republican has been widely condemned for the misogynistic comment.

In her reaction to the clip, Emily Maitlis said it was “properly vile” but was indicative of a man who “doesn’t have the power of argument, so just uses abuse.”

Speaking on LBC, Maitlis said: “Trump has to turn to nicknames or he has to turn to abuse, and actually what it is fundamentally is it’s silencing, and he doesn’t do it as much with the men.”

“What it does is it basically makes you catch your breath and you pause and you don’t then quite have the guts to go for it or to ask your question, and everyone’s looking at you.”

“It’s kind of medieval,” Maitlis added.