The Tory MP for Dover has launched an innovative defence of Brexit, claiming that the mountains of new red tape is creating scores of new jobs.
Discussing the prospect of a new ‘Brexit opportunities’, Natalie Elphicke – the MP for Dover and Deal – suggested long queues around the port are not caused by Brexit.
She subsequently touted the so-called benefits of Brexit, in an intervention which swiftly raised eyebrows.
”Here in Dover and Deal we’ve already been benefiting from the so-called Brexit dividend,” Elphicke told BBC Newsnight.
“We’ve had £100m invested in our border facilities here, it’s going to bring with it 650 extra jobs.”
One France-based journalist was especially scathing.
Others pointed out that this is not the first time the Dover MP has offered mind-bending explanations for the chaos in her constituency.
But, mostly, people had a good laugh.
Related: Eric Trump says he wants to have dinner with Jesus – so he can quiz him on Biden