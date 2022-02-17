The Tory MP for Dover has launched an innovative defence of Brexit, claiming that the mountains of new red tape is creating scores of new jobs.

Discussing the prospect of a new ‘Brexit opportunities’, Natalie Elphicke – the MP for Dover and Deal – suggested long queues around the port are not caused by Brexit.

She subsequently touted the so-called benefits of Brexit, in an intervention which swiftly raised eyebrows.

”Here in Dover and Deal we’ve already been benefiting from the so-called Brexit dividend,” Elphicke told BBC Newsnight.

“We’ve had £100m invested in our border facilities here, it’s going to bring with it 650 extra jobs.”

One France-based journalist was especially scathing.

"We're already greatly benefitting here in Dover from Brexit because we've had to employ hundreds of people to deal with all the Brexit red tape" 🤡🤡



You couldn't make these people up ! Dover MP Nathalie Elphicke on #Newsnight pic.twitter.com/cwvzl1yxWV — Alex Taylor (@AlexTaylorNews) February 17, 2022

Others pointed out that this is not the first time the Dover MP has offered mind-bending explanations for the chaos in her constituency.

Natalie Elphicke – "Dover is once again beset by miles of traffic jams…. not because of brexit, but because of Brussels bureaucracy & red tape"



Cheers, Natalie, I really needed a good belly laugh. 🤣#PMQs pic.twitter.com/iqzp8vtdJF — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) February 9, 2022

But, mostly, people had a good laugh.

Tories, the party of red tape. https://t.co/to5DzSN0fu — Alan Cornes (@AlanCornes) February 17, 2022

The Brexit dividend: UK becomes global leader in dealing with red tape. You cannot make this stuff up https://t.co/AlyJlLZVN0 — Lionel Barber (@lionelbarber) February 17, 2022

Elphicker than a whale omelette https://t.co/eAf4f2azgQ — Lady Mrs VB🌹🇪🇺😷 💙 (@MrsVB) February 17, 2022

I am now going to stab myself and then employ a private doctor to heal my wound. I'll be skint but hey… https://t.co/CR3hXwKew5 — Barbara Nadel (@BarbaraNadel) February 17, 2022

