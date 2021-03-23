Bookmakers have shortened the odds on Donald Trump’s new social media platform going live ahead of Independence Day in the US.

The former US president is reportedly plotting a social media comeback with “his own platform” in around two to three months, senior adviser Jason Miller has told Fox News.

He believes the site “will be the hottest ticket in social media” and would “completely redefine the game”, after Mr Trump was banned from the likes of Facebook, Twitter and YouTube over the Capitol Hill riot on January 6, which left five dead.

Feed his ego

While the 74-year-old has the financial resources to explore such a venture, specialists have cast doubts on how effective it would actually be, with questions about his ability to secure technical expertise and the moderation minefield it could harbour.

This may serve to feed Donald Trump’s ego as he would be preaching to the converted, but I highly doubt it will attract a more mainstream crowd with opposing views

Social media consultant Matt Navarra told the PA news agency he thinks it would make more sense for the 45th US president to partner with an existing social media platform such as Gab or Parler, which are “already swarming with alt-right supporters and Trump sympathisers”.

“Being stripped of his power as president and being banned from mainstream social media will have been a hammer blow to his ego,” he said.

“During his time as president, he quickly realised how effective platforms like Twitter can be in broadcasting his rhetoric to hundreds of millions of people, whilst cutting out mainstream news media which would likely not carry his messages.

“Therefore it comes as no surprise that he wants to try and circumvent his ban on most social platforms by building his own.

“He could easily burn through millions of dollars creating a new platform and no doubt quickly attract millions of users.

“However, the sorts of people which would swarm to such a platform would likely be the same groups who lurk on Parler and Gab.”

Twitter ban

Twitter recently said it wants to hear from the public on whether or not world leaders should be subject to the same rules as others, while Facebook’s oversight board is currently assessing whether it was right for Mr Trump to be banned.

Luke Tarr, Head of PR at Star Sports, said: “Former President Donald Trump’s suspension from social media could be set to end in the coming months one way or another, either with the launch of his own new platform or by Twitter and Facebook ending his temporary exile.

“We think his new social media platform could be launched soon and it’s 4/1 that the channel is live on or before Independence Day on the 4th July. We go 5/1 that he’ll be back posting on his Twitter channel on or before the same date.”

Related: Britain’s slide into authoritarianism: How the Tories are building a one-party state