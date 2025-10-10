German intelligence has uncovered evidence suggesting that Russia is planning an attack on NATO, according to an EU defence official.

European Commissioner for Defence and Space, Andrius Kubilius, stated that Europe must be prepared to defend itself, the Mirror reports.

Speaking to Polish newspaper, Wyborcza, Kubilius warned: “I trust the secret services. And German intelligence claims it has evidence that the Kremlin is discussing an attack on NATO. And if they’re discussing it, are they planning an attack?

“We don’t know. But such signals must be taken deadly seriously. They may indeed be ready for war. We must also be ready for it and learn not only from the experiences of the Ukrainians, but also from the Russians.”

This news comes just weeks after Copenhagen Airport was forced to close due a number of big drones flying in the area.

Aalbord Airport was also impacted mere days later, with flights halted due to drones being observed in the air nearby.

Nordjyllands Police said: “Drones have been observed near Aalborg Airport and the airspace is closed. The police are present and investigating further.”

They added that the purpose of the drones was unknown and it wasn’t clear who was flying them.

They, alongside Denmark’s national police, said that the drones followed a similar pattern to the ones that impacted flights at Copenhagen Airport.

The Danish Armed Forces were also impacted as they use Aalborg Airport as a military base.

The incident at Copenhagen Airport was described by the Danish government as ‘the most serious attack yet’ on their critical infrastructure.

They also linked the drones to the growing number of suspected Russian drone incursions which have happened across Europe.

Police are currently investigating a similar incident in Oslo however police say that it is too early to suggest if the incidents are connected.

Jespersen said: “The total number of incidents, of similar incidents, is of course something we are taking into account in our investigation. But it is too early to say anything about it.”

This news comes after Poland, Estonia, and Romania accused Russia of violating their airspace last month.