Keir Starmer’s popularity amongst the British public shows no sign of turning around, with a new poll finding he is now less popular than Donald Trump.

Polling from City AM and Freshwater Strategies asked Brits whether they had favourable or unfavourable opinions of several politicians.

When asked for their thoughts on the prime minister, just 23% of respondents said they had a favourable opinion of Starmer, with 60% saying unfavourable.

By comparison, Trump scored three points better than Starmer among Brits, with a favourability rating of 26%, and 57% unfavourable.

It wasn’t just Starmer who was trumped by Trump. His chancellor Rachel Reeves also scored worse than the US president, as did Tory leader Kemi Badenoch.

On the flip side, Nigel Farage continues to outperform his political rivals, with 37% saying they had a favourable view of the Reform UK leader – although more people said they had an unfavourable view (47%).

Reform UK scored a net approval rating of +3, making it the only party of which UK voters had an overall favourable view.

There was one person who performed worse than Starmer in the polling though – Elon Musk.

Just a fifth of respondents had a favourable view of the world’s richest man, down two points over the past month.