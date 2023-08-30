A Republican opponent of Donald Trump has said the former president’s moral compass is more like that of “an axe murderer than a president.”

Geoff Duncan, who was the lieutenant governor of Georgia when Trump tried to overturn his 2020 election defeat in the state, was on CNN to discuss Trump’s current legal battle in the state.

“As Republicans, that dashboard is going off with lights and bells and whistles, telling us all the warning things we need to know,” Duncan told the broadcaster on Monday.

He continued: “Ninety-one indictments. Fake Republican, a trillion dollars’ worth of debt [from his time in the White House], everything we need to see to not choose him as our nominee, including the fact that he’s got the moral compass of more like an axe murderer than a president.

“We need to do something right here, right now. This is either our pivot point or our last gasp as Republicans.”

Republican former lieutenant Governor of Georgia, Geoff Duncan, buries Donald Trump, ends by saying he has the “moral compass” of an “axe murderer”. (Video: CNN) pic.twitter.com/hmo9dGTaIQ — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 29, 2023

Earlier this month, Trump was indicted in Georgia along with 18 others on charges that they participated in a wide-ranging illegal scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The 77-year-old also faces federal charges in Florida, Washington and New York.

Speaking about the charges against Trump, Duncan said the long list of allegations was “like some sort of Ponzi scheme of lies”.

He continued: “When you have four trials to have to compete with on a calendar, you’re not gonna be able to, you know, skip certain days because it’s your birthday, or skip certain days because you’ve got a nail appointment, right?

“You’re gonna have to actually go face the music.”

However, Trump remains the clear front-runner to win the Republican nomination for the presidential election next November, and continues to dominate the polls both nationally and in key states.

This is despite the fact he skipped the first Republican primary debate in Wisconsin last week, and has said he will skip all future debates as well.

Related: Donald Trump to stand trial next year over bid to overturn election result