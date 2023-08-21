Former US president Donald Trump has confirmed he will be skipping Wednesday’s first Republican presidential primary debate — and potentially later debates.

Writing on his Truth Social media platform, Trump said: “The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had. I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!”

Trump’s spokesman did not immediately clarify whether he plans to boycott every primary debate or just those that have been scheduled.

The former president and front runner for the party’s nomination had said for months he saw little upside in joining his GOP rivals on stage when they gather for the first time in Milwaukee on Wednesday, given his commanding lead in the race.

“Why would I allow people at one or 2% and 0% to be hitting me with questions all night?” he said in an interview in June with Fox News host Bret Baier, who will be serving as a moderator.

Former President Donald Trump throws autographed red hats to the crowd during the final round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament (Seth Wenig, AP)

Mr Trump has repeatedly criticised Fox, the host of the August 23 primetime event, insisting it is a “hostile network” he believes will not treat him fairly.

He has discussed a number of debate counterprogramming options, including sitting for an interview with ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who has been hosting a show on the website formerly known as Twitter.

The New York Times reported on Saturday the interview set to air on Wednesday has already been taped.

“We cannot confirm or deny — stay tuned,” Mr Trump’s spokesman Steven Cheung said.

The idea had been one of several alternatives Mr Trump had floated in conversations in recent weeks.

They included possibly showing up in Milwaukee at the last minute or attending but sitting in the audience and offering live commentary on his Truth Social site.

He also discussed potentially calling into different networks to draw viewers from the debate or holding a rally.

You may also like: Petition demanding Nadine Dorries resign hits over 80,000 signatures