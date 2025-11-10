Donald Trump was savagely booed by the crowd as he attended an American football game in Washington.

The president was in the crowd for the NFL clash between the Washington Commanders and the Detroit Lions, making him the first sitting president in almost half a century to attend a regular-season NFL game.

But there were deafening boos for Trump as he read out an oath for members of the military to recite as part of an on-field ceremony during a break in the game.

There were also boos when he was shown on screens and introduced by the stadium announcer at half time, which is perhaps little surprise in the heavily-Democrat city of Washington.

Sharing footage on X, some reckoned they had never heard Trump get such a hostile reception.

One person wrote: “Trump was just viciously BOOED at the Washington Commanders Detroit Lions game. I’ve never heard a president booed this loudly in my life. Holy cow!

Another labelled the footage “brutal,” adding they had “never seen him get booed this much.”

Trump then made an appearance in Fox’s broadcast booth, during which the president attempted some commentary and parroted his usual dubious lines about prices going down in America.

Trump clearly wasn’t too impressed by the Commanders in their 44-22 defeat, with the Guardian reporting that he left the game early.