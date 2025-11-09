Punk rap duo Bob Vylan has received “substantial damages” and an apology from Reach plc – which owns major regional and national newspapers.

In an article on the Manchester Evening News, published on 6 October 2025 under the headline “Jewish leaders and MPs ‘deeply concerned’ over Bob Vylan gig in Manchester”, it falsely stated that band member Pascal Robinson had “performed Nazi salutes on stage” whilst performing for Bob Vylan.

However, the law firm for the duo said this allegation is entirely false.

“In reality, Bob Vylan open every performance with a guided light stretching and meditation routine, which is clearly introduced to the audience, who are invited and encouraged to participate. As part of this practice, Mr Pascal and his bandmate raise their left arm directly upward toward the sky in a reaching motion, a sun salutation, while placing their right hand over their heart,” a statement from Rahman Lowe Solicitors says.

“The movement is performed while facing each of the four corners of the room, symbolically connecting with the entire audience. It bears no resemblance in form, intention, or context to any fascist salute. This ritual has been an integral part of Bob Vylan’s live performances for several years.”

It made Bob Vylan receive a full apology and substantial damages on behalf of Pascal Robinson, one half of the award-winning punk duo Bob Vylan, following the publication of the defamatory article.

The following apology has been published by Manchester Evening News: “Our article ‘Jewish leaders and MPs ‘deeply concerned’ over Bob Vylan gig in Manchester’ (October 6) included a statement that the band Bob Vylan had “performed Nazi salutes on stage”.

“The band’s singer, Pascal Robinson, has informed us – and we accept – that the gesture in question was in fact a sun salutation, performed by him as part of ‘guided light stretching and meditation’ at the start of all Bob Vylan shows.

“We are happy to correct the record and apologise to Mr Robinson, and Bob Vylan, for the error.”

Pascal Robinson of Bob Vylan said: “To have something rooted in mindfulness, peace and connection distorted into a symbol of hate was both painful and outrageous. Our art has always stood against oppression in all its forms, racism, fascism, and discrimination and we will never stop using our platform to speak truth to power.

“We are grateful to our legal team at Rahman Lowe for defending our integrity and setting the record straight. The truth matters, and we’re glad it’s now been recognised. Now that this matter has been resolved, we are looking forward to concentrating on our current UK tour.”