The deputy leader of the Reform-controlled Worcestershire County Council has resigned after just three months in the role.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Reform UK‘s David Taylor would be resigning as deputy leader, but will remain a member of the council’s cabinet.

Rob Wharton will be filling in as deputy leader while the group decides on a permanent replacement.

Neither Taylor nor Reform have commented on the reasons for his resignation, the BBC reports.

Taylor had been elected as county councillor in Redditch East for the first time in May, and was officially elected as deputy leader of the council at a meeting on 22 May.

Conservative group leader Adam Kent said the resignation was “nothing short of chaos at the top of Worcestershire County Council.”

“Reform promised strong leadership – instead, residents are being subjected to civil war in their ranks, resignations, and bitter infighting,” he added.

Taylor’s departure is the third resignation of a leader or deputy leader on a Reform-controlled council since May’s local elections.

This week, the deputy leader of Reform-led Leicestershire County Council was removed from his role, and in June a teenager was left in charge of Warwickshire County Council after the Reform leader resigned.

The party run 10 councils and have majority control on two more.