Jennifer Saunders has delivered a perfect takedown of Nigel Farage, labelling him a ‘great big sewage pipe.’

During an episode of Celebrity Gogglebox, Saunders shared her thoughts on Donald Trump and Farage.

Discussing Trump’s upcoming visit to the UK next month, the Absolutely Fabulous star said that whilst people can protest the visit, Brits should “affect the things we can effect.”

“We can moan about it, and If he [Trump] comes here, we can go out on the streets and show how much we hate him,” she told her daughter Beattie.

“But really we’ve got to get on and make sure it doesn’t happen here,” she continued. “Make sure that great talking sewage pipe Farage doesn’t get in.”

Saunders then delivered an hilariously accurate impression of the Reform UK leader, joking that he “does look like a pipe, a great big sewage pipe of sh*t.”

You can watch the clip below.

Jennifer Saunders, "We have to affect the things we can effect"



"If Trump comes here, we can go out on the streets and how how much we hate him"



"But really we've got to get on and make sure it doesn't happen here"



— Farrukh (@implausibleblog) August 17, 2025

Many praised Saunders for her takedown of Farage, with one person labelling it the “quote of the year.”

Love Jennifer Saunders

— dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) August 17, 2025

Another said: “Possibly the greatest Jennifer Saunders moment ever, and there are plenty of ’em.”

— Brendan May (@bmay) August 17, 2025

We’re in no doubt that it’s absolutely fabulous.