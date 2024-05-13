No, this wasn’t something we pulled from an alternate universe. David Cameron has been singing the praises of Rishi Sunak, claiming that the under-fire Prime Minister is actually ‘doing a great job’.

Sunak and the Tories have taken a pummeling in the recent local elections, and some opinion polls put them 30 points behind Labour with a General Election looming. Whatever job he is doing, describing it as ‘great’ is something of a stretch.

But that’s exactly what the Foreign Secretary did during his Sunday morning media rounds. During an appearance on Sky News, he encouraged Mr. Sunak to ‘stick with the plan’, praising his character and resilience in the process.

David Cameron: "Stick to the plan… the Prime Minister is a good man, who's doing a great job…" 👀#TrevorPhillips #bbclaurak pic.twitter.com/QwrIm4cbOn — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) May 12, 2024

Tories on course for defeat at General Election

Certainly, this is a statement which will raise eyebrows across the country. Voters look set to reject the Conservative Party when the ballot boxes open again, with Labour in pole position to form the next government.

The Tories assumed office 14 years ago, with David Cameron as their leader. However, in that time, public services have suffered and scandals have gripped the party.

Key losses in Mayoral and Council elections earlier this month have compounded the misery.

David Cameron claims ‘the plan is working’ in BBC interview

Alas, none of this seems to have registered with Lord Cameron. In fact, he’s chuffed to bits with how things are going in the UK right now, judging by the comments he made in an interview with Laura Kuenssberg.

According to him, life under Rishi Sunak’s premiership is nothing short of wonderful:

“The economy’s growing, we are cutting National Insurance contributions by £900, pensions are going up, we’ve got a situation where inflation is falling, with interest rates and taxes coming down too. The plan is working!” | David Cameron