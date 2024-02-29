In a fiery exchange during Thursday morning’s parliamentary session, Penny Mordaunt, Member of Parliament for Portsmouth North, delivered a scathing rebuke to former colleague Andrew Bridgen over his remarks regarding capital punishment.

Business Questions provided the platform for Mordaunt to assertively address Bridgen’s call for a debate on capital punishment, which many perceived as a thinly veiled attempt to cater to his vaccine-hating fan-base.

Bridgen, representing North West Leicestershire, sought to initiate a discussion on the topic by stating, “I’ve always opposed capital punishment on the principle that it’s wrong to take a life so it can’t be right for the state to take a life in revenge. Events have caused me to reconsider my position. So, Madam Deputy Speaker, can we have a debate on crimes against humanity and the appropriate punishment for those who perpetuate, collude and cover up for these atrocities, atrocities and crimes so severe that the ultimate punishment may be required?”

Penny Mordaunt wasted no time in delivering a sharp response, highlighting the implications of Bridgen’s words and cautioning him against the potential consequences. She remarked, “I think the Honourable Gentleman’s incredibly subtle question is not lost on anyone in this House where he might be taking it. It is appropriate that the finale of this session, which has featured conspiracy theories, should fall to the honourable gentleman.”‘

Her words drew nods of approval from fellow MPs as she continued to address Bridgen directly, pointing out concerns about his conduct on social media and the subsequent security measures that had to be implemented for members of the House.



Penny Mordaunt concluded by reaffirming her commitment to holding Bridgen to account for actions that she deemed detrimental to democracy and the safety of parliamentary members.

The exchange left a lasting impression, with Mordaunt’s strong words resonating throughout the chamber.

You can watch exchange below:

