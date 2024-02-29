Kindred – the ex-private members club turned community space, on Queen Caroline Street in Hammersmith, which serves up cultural and private events, weekday coworking and all-day dining – has launched the Kindred Uncovered Residency, a women-only programme to support rising artists and musicians living in Greater London. The Kindred Uncovered Residency aims to help to kickstart their musical careers. Applications will open on International Women’s Day – 8 March.

The programme will support and champion five budding artists across a 12-month period who will receive free mentoring throughout the year from leading figures in the UK music industry including head of music at Dice Ife Awosika, founder of Girls I Rate Carla Marie Williams, VeVo artist relations manager Jodeci Chin, co-head of artist relations at Relentless Records Lloyd Murray, and 16 more experts in their field.

The chosen acts will be decided by the group who will then support the cohort throughout the year, instilling invaluable industry knowledge and helping them on their musical journey. As well as choosing the winners, the mentors will attend networking events and gigs, give creative input, and attend the end-of-year residency showcase.

The five lucky chosen acts will each be given a chance to perform their work live on Kindred’s stage.

The Kindred Uncovered Residency will also offer a range of amazing perks including unlimited access to Kindred’s coworking space, 20% off food at Cellar at Kindred and free access to Kindred’s cultural events programme, which Kindred values at £7,000.

The residency is only open to women and applications will launch on International Women’s Day (8th March) at Kindred’s International Women’s Day party Step In, in partnership with Girls I Rate (a non-profit organisation striving to celebrate, empower and advocate for girls and young women in the music industry, founded by Grammy award-winning songwriter, Carla Marie Williams), and online culture focused media group Notion.

To qualify for entry, candidates must have an official release on DSP’s, have done a minimum of two live performances to date, have over 1,000 followers on social media and be living in London.

Anna Anderson, founder of Kindred said: “Our new residency crystallises our long-held hope that Kindred would be the home of rising talent; helping artists find mentors, and one another. We’re all about platforming the talented, passionate and joy-bringing, so we can’t wait to meet our new residents and be part of their journey.”

