Appeals to hand Cornwall the money it received in the European Union have been sounded by local press following claims the region has been short-changed to the tune of £168 million.

The Government last week announced its funding plans for regions across the UK.

Critics have argued this does not come close to matching the levels of funding that were distributed before Britons voted to leave the EU, with some aras impacted more than others.

The Cornish Guardian commisioned a special report into post-Brexit funding, revealing some damning home truths.

It found that if the UK had remained in the EU, Cornwall would have got £300 million over the next three years in structural funding.

Instead, the UK Government is giving Cornwall £132 million, or £168 million less than if we’d Remained.

Go figure!

Well – in 2016 you could either vote for a proven, long-standing, guaranteed “levelling up” programme for regional development underwritten by 28 democratic European nations…



…or vote for a promise from Boris Johnson. pic.twitter.com/ljo07bkRkp — Mike Galsworthy 🇺🇦 (@mikegalsworthy) April 23, 2022

Related: Oh, the irony: Boris Johnson slams ‘misogynistic abuse’ of Angela Rayner