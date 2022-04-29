Labour is now seen as the best party on taxation with a lead not seen since 2012, new Ipsos polling has revealed.

Almost a third (32 per cent) of voters say Sir Keir Starmer’s party is stronger on tax as Brits face the highest tax burden in over 50 years under the Conservatives.

Just 25 per cent now think the Tories are strong on tax, giving Labour a seven-point lead (their best result since 2012).

The Conservatives still retain a lead on ‘managing the economy’ overall (+6). However, this lead has fallen from +18 in October 2020 and +24 at the last General Election.

This is the lowest Conservative lead since March 2013 when the two parties were neck and neck.

Labour leads the Conservatives +6 points on managing asylum and immigration (28 per cent vs 22 per cent). Labour had a similar lead of +4 points in October 2020 but at the December 2019 General Election the Conservatives led +11 and they led +20 in April 2017.

Gideon Skinner, Head of Politics at Ipsos, says of the findings: “The next few months could be crucial for the Prime Minister and his Chancellor.

“With inflation at the top of the public’s agenda amidst a pessimistic outlook on the economy, Rishi Sunak will look to act on concerns about the cost of living crisis if he wants to rebuild the lead the Conservatives had at the last few elections on the economy and tax.

“It was around this point that Boris Johnson’s predecessors David Cameron and Margaret Thatcher began to see their scores improve in their first term, but he is facing local elections with challenges still ahead.

“Public support for replacing him as leader has softened from the low point in January, but many are still dissatisfied. Labour on the other hand can make progress from their lead on tax and being most trusted on cost of living, but voters still have doubts that they are a credible alternative Government.”

“Labour also maintain a slender lead on asylum and immigration, but in truth both parties’ ratings are fairly lacklustre on this issue among the public. Even Conservative supporters though think the government could do a better job of handling immigration, which will be contributing to the Home Secretary’s low favourability amongst the public.

“Meanwhile, Boris Johnson retains support from his own voters, while Rishi Sunak’s public ratings as a potential PM have fallen further, but few other leading Conservatives have a strong positive profile among most Britons.”

