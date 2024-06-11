A Conservative candidate has apologised to voters for his party “letting them down” but insisted “that’s not me” in his bid to become the next MP for Tunbridge Wells.

Neil Mahapatra is seeking to become the next Tory MP for the Kent constituency, after former Cabinet minister Greg Clark announced he would not be standing for re-election.

Asked why people should vote for Mr Mahapatra by KentOnline, the businessman took aim at the party’s “announcements in the rain” and “infighting” adding: “But that’s not me.”

The candidate’s profile reads: “Since 2019, the Conservative Party has disappointed: some poor policies, worse implementation, infighting. Announcements in the rain.

“We have let you down – I am so very sorry.

“But that’s NOT ME. I am a compassionate Conservative for the future.

“Tunbridge Wells has long chosen MPs of real stature, able to represent locally and influence nationally. I hope to continue this tradition.”

The former president of the Oxford Union, who said he has founded seven businesses, added that as an MP he would attract investment for revitalisation and jobs, make streets safer for women and “stop the council’s war on drivers”.

He added: “Tunbridge Wells won’t have any influence voting Liberal Democrat, and whilst it could with Labour, they won’t be in government for long.

“I will fight for us.”

Responding to the comments, a Liberal Democrat source said: “Mr Mahapatra has finally admitted the truth that we all already know – the Conservatives have let the country down badly.

“Bad policies, worse implementation and endless infighting. The choice in Tunbridge Wells is clear – the Conservatives or a real local champion with the Liberal Democrats.”

The Conservatives in the 2019 election secured a majority of more than 14,500 votes in the Tunbridge Wells seat.

