Conor McGregor has signalled his intention to run for the Irish Presidency in 2025.

The MMA fighter, who is reportedly being investigated by the local authorities for incitement of hatred following the Dublin riots in November, has written to his Twitter/X followers about his “potential competition”.

He mentions Gerry Adams, Bertie Ahern, Enda Kenny as his competition for the role, which will be vacated in 2025 after Michael D Higgins’ second term ends.

One of the main highlights to McGregor’s argument was his youth compared to his potential competitors, however in his Tweet, he got all three former political leaders’ ages wrong, claiming Adams is 78, when he’s 75, Ahern is 75, when he’s 72, and Kenny is 74 — he’s actually 72.

I’d fancy my chances Elon, 100%. I’d need to be nominated either by: at least 20 members of the Oireachtas; or at least four local authorities (AKA county councils) to run.

▪ Most (26) local authorities are county councils.

▪ There are also 3 city councils (Dublin, Galway, and… https://t.co/wB4cNil7F9 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 5, 2023

In his tweet, the ex-UFC champion said: “Potential competition if I run. Gerry, 78. Bertie. 75. Enda, 74. Each with unbreakable ties to their individual parties politics.

“Regardless of what the public outside of their parties feel. These parties govern themselves vs govern the people.

“Or me, 35. Young, active, passionate, fresh skin in the game. I listen. I support. I adapt. I have no affiliation/bias/favoritism toward any party.

“They would genuinely be held to account regarding the current sway of public feeling. I’d even put it all to vote. There’d be votes every week to make sure. I can fund.

“It would not be me in power as President, people of Ireland. It would be me and you.”

