People have raised concerns over what is being described as a “dystopian” weight loss trial on unemployed people in the UK.

Wes Streeting has accepted £280 million from a pharma company to trial an injectable weight-loss drug on those out of work in a move that has been compared to something out of a “dystopian sci-fi novel”.

The Labour minister described new medicines as potentially “life-changing” for individuals and praised the potential impact they could have on the NHS.

This is so sinister. Wes Streeting has accepted £280m from a pharma company to trial an injectable weight-loss drug on the unemployed. This is like something out of a dystopian sci-fi novel. What next?? pic.twitter.com/yKBbeUvMT0 — Jack Tye Wilson ☭ (@bolsh3vik) October 15, 2024

In an opinion piece for the Telegraph, Streeting said: “Our widening waistbands are also placing significant burden on our health service.

“The long-term benefits of these drugs could be monumental in our approach to tackling obesity.”

Illnesses relating to obesity cost the NHS £11 billion a year, and weight loss jabs could help ease the strain on the health service, it has been argued.

But people have raised concerns over a £279 million investment from Lilly, the world’s largest pharmaceutical company, to fund the trial.

One person compared it to the United States in 2014, where a series of scandals broke out about pharma companies doing phase one drug testing on homeless people and the poor.

Others described the move as “dystopian” and “unnerving”.

