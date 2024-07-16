A Labour MP who protested against pledging allegiance to the King has returned to the Commons to swear in for a second time.

Clive Lewis appeared in the chamber on Tuesday to repeat the oath after already making one attempt “under protest” to officially take his seat after the General Election.

MPs are required by law to make an oath or affirmation of allegiance to the Crown and are not allowed to speak in debates, vote or receive their salary until they do so.

After omitting to swear allegiance to King Charles' “heirs and successors” last week, I've had to take the oath again in order to sit in the House of Commons. The majority of the public are committed to democracy, and so I hope one day MPs can swear an oath based on those values. pic.twitter.com/h7fTDdEjxX — Clive Lewis MP (@labourlewis) July 16, 2024

Norwich South MP Mr Lewis last week opened by saying: “I take this oath under protest and in the hope that one day my fellow citizens will democratically decide to live in a republic.

“Until that time I do solemnly, sincerely and truly declare and affirm that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to His Majesty King Charles, according to law.”

The full affirmation also includes “his heirs and successors” after mention of the King.

On Tuesday, Mr Lewis said: “I was elected to Parliament to represent my constituents and our country to the best of my ability to defend democracy and uphold human rights and one day I hope all Members of Parliament will be entitled to swear an oath of allegiance based on those values.

“I do solemnly and sincerely and truly declare and affirm that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to His Majesty King Charles, his heirs and successors, according to law.”

Mr Lewis has been approached for comment.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, new Labour MP Uma Kumaran swore in just days after her 39-year-old husband suffered a stroke.

Ms Kumaran last week asked for “patience and understanding” from her constituents in Stratford and Bow, east London, after explaining her husband had been hospitalised during her first day in the Commons.

She later said her husband is back at home recovering.

Ms Kumaran took the oath while holding the Bhagavad Gita, saying: “I swear by almighty God that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to His Majesty King Charles, his heirs and successors, according to law. So help me God.”

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle had been prepared to sit for two hours on Tuesday to allow MPs to swear in.

He adjourned the session after around 36 minutes, with the remaining handful of MPs yet to swear in expected to do so on Wednesday afternoon ahead of the King’s Speech debate.

Related: Boris Johnson speaks to near-empty room at Republican Convention