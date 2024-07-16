Humiliating photos have been circulating on social media showing Boris Johnson speaking to a near-empty room at the Republican National Convention.

Pictures obtained by the Mirror show the ex-prime minister addressing just a handful of people in a hotel ballroom in Milwaukee.

Johnson was booked to speak about UK and US elections alongside Kellyanne Conway, who served as a White House adviser when Donald Trump was President and now hosts a Fox News show.

But hardly anyone bothered to show up to see what they had to say.

More than 50,000 people are due in Milwaukee for the convention, where Liz Truss and Nigel Farage are also set to be in attendance.

Truss, who briefly succeeded Johnson as PM, posted on Twitter/X on Monday that it was “great” to be at the convention as she endorsed Donald Trump as the “leadership the West needs”.

Johnson has also backed Trump, saying his return could be a ‘big win for the world’.

Who wants to see a pic of just how well Boris Johnson's career is going?



Here's the audience for his panel at the Republican National Convention, snapped by @soph_husk. pic.twitter.com/O5hWx7rQ04 — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) July 16, 2024

Exclusive: Humiliating photo shows Boris Johnson speaking to almost empty room at Republican conventionhttps://t.co/ro72TGr3GO — Sophie Huskisson (@soph_husk) July 16, 2024

Boris Johnson – guest star at the Republican Convention



But no one came 👇 pic.twitter.com/RxnXwbC0Px — Alex Taylor (@AlexTaylorNews) July 16, 2024

Related: Iain Duncan Smith tipped to become interim Tory leader as Sunak eyes quick exit