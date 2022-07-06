Boris Johnson has surpassed the golden 50 resignations since becoming PM as a flurry of MPs walked out on his administration.

The prime minister was rattled last night after Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid both quit their Cabinet roles.

Since then, resignation letters have been handed in at a rate of knots, with both Michael Gove and Scottish Tories leader Douglas Ross calling for Boris to stand down.

Johnson now up to 50 resignations since becoming PM. https://t.co/E8J68b8Ndf — Ian Jones (@ian_a_jones) July 6, 2022

According to Times reports, the chief whip has today told the PM that the game is up.

Chris Heaton-Harris is the man in charge of party discipline, but no longer feels like he can command control on increasingly shaky ground.

Senior Tory MPs are saying that Chris Heaton-Harris, the chief whip, is telling PM the game is up — Lara Spirit (@lara_spirit) July 6, 2022

And to add insult to injury, six MPs earlier resigned, with five of them submitting a joint resignation letter.

Mims Davies, Kemi Badenoch, Neil O’Brien, Alex Burghart, Lee Rowley and Julia Lopez have followed dozens of other junior ministers, aides and top figures out the door.

Many now believe Johnson will not last the day.

FIVE ministers resign in one fell swoop: Kemi Badenoch, Neil O'Brien, Alex Burghart, Lee Rowley and Julia Lopez pic.twitter.com/WAYannhrvR — Dominic Penna (@DominicPenna) July 6, 2022

